Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and friend
LOWELL
Phyllis M. (Kennedy) McWilliams, R.N., 94, of Lowell and formerly of Singer Island, FL, passed away Saturday evening February 29, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was the beloved wife for 59 years to the late John J. McWilliams, a longtime Lowell Police Officer who died in 2009.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, November 12, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Bertha (Clark) Kennedy, she grew up in Pelham, NH. Phyllis graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1943 and went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse from the former St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in 1947.
A member of the United States Nurse Cadet's Corp during World War II (1944 to 1947), Phyllis often spoke of meeting her husband John in 1947 at a dance at the former Lakeview Ballroom in Dracut.
Prior to her retirement in 1992, Phyllis worked for many years as a School Nurse in the City of Lowell Public Schools and at the Lowell Health Department as a Public Health Nurse. She also worked as a School Nurse at the Greater Lowell Vocational School and the Lowell General Detoxification Center.
In her early career she was a Private Duty Nurse at the former St. John's Hospital (nka Lowell General – Saints Campus) and at Lowell General Hospital. Phyllis was a longtime member of St. John's Nurses Alumnae Association.
Phyllis always had an amazing amount of energy and will be remembered for her ability to juggle a family of seven children while working tirelessly as a nurse and homemaker. By her loving example, she instilled in her children her many character traits of working hard, saving hard and getting things done.
She treasured the time she spent with her family – especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren at the many birthday parties, cookouts and holiday gatherings. Phyllis will be most remembered for her nurturing, kind and caring ways and her love of family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her six children Marlene A. Browne of Singer Island, FL, John McWilliams, Jr. and his wife Carol Kelly of Lowell, Gary McWilliams and his wife Lenora of Houston, TX, Brian McWilliams and his wife Marjorie of Kingston, MA, Alan McWilliams and his wife Paula of Saratoga Springs, NY and Robert McWilliams and his wife Deborah of Wilbraham, MA; her 14 cherished grandchildren Erin Spencer, Kristen Chan, David Browne, and the McWilliam's including Ian, Tyler, Julia, Jane, Tara, Ana, Emily, Gary, Stephen, Mai and Mya; six great grandchildren Simone, Colin, Declan, Leo, Savannah and Claire.
She was also the mother of the late David G. McWilliams and the sister of the late Dorothy Litchfield, Warren, Roger, Stuart and Raymond Kennedy.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 7 P.M. Wednesday March 4, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at HOLY FAMILY PARISH – ST. MARIES, 75 Chamberlain St. in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by her burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Phyllis M. McWilliams, R.N.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2020