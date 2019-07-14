|
age 91, Registered Nurse
DRACUT
Phyllis (Basnett) Messer, age 91, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Messer who died February 15, 2015.
Born in Lowell on December 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late George B. and Nellie (Fletcher) Basnett.
Mrs. Messer was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1942, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and 1st Major in the Girl Officer's Regiment.
In 1945, she graduated from the Lowell General Hospital School fo Nursing. She was an honorary member of the LGH Nurse's Alumnae and the J. K. Fellow's Society.
Although she had worked in various areas of nursing for over 35 years of employment, she was retired from Public Health Nursing.
Mrs. Messer was a lifetime member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Lowell.
She was a longtime Dracut resident and was a member of the Dracut Historical Society and had worked in the school system.
She leaves her loving daughter, Linda C. Giffin of Framingham; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was the sister of the late Ralph G. and James F. Basnett.
Private Funeral Services were held on May 21, 2016.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 14, 2019