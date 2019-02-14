Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Phyllis (Evans) Panagiotareas

Phyllis (Evans) Panagiotareas Obituary
Phyllis (Evans) Panagiotareas
Retired secretary Hanscom Air Force Base

Phyllis (Evans) Panagiotareas, 90, of Lowell, passed away at Palm Manor in Chelmsford surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Panagiotareas who died in 1986.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 24, 1928, a daughter of the late James and the late Edna (Ryan) Evans, she received her education in the Lowell school system.

Phyllis retired from Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford where she worked as a secretary for many years.

A communicant of St. Patrick Church, she was also a member of the Blessed Virgin Sodality of her parish.

Phyllis enjoyed her nightly card games with her sisters, travelling and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Judith Evans of Dunstable; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and her very special grandnephew and grandniece Ryan P. Witts and Ashlyn M. Witts, both of Pepperell.

She was predeceased by her siblings Brendan Evans, Carol Evans, Rita Totton, Ann Gacek; and her niece Nancy Desmond.

PANAGIOTAREAS - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Friday at ST. PATRICK CHURCH at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in the Westlawn Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.

(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2019
