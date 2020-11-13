Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister
Westford
Phyllis Y. (Kimberlin) Montminy, a longtime resident of Westford, died peacefully on November 6, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital, after a brief illness, aged 73 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger J. Montminy.
Born in Lowell, June 8, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Cleaborn R. and Lilla (Boulanger) Kimberlin. She received her education in the Lowell school system, and after her boys were grown, she furthered her education at Middlesex Community College.
Prior to her retirement in 2000, she was a beloved Medical Aid for the Westford school system for many years.
Phyllis was most happy when spending time with family and friends in the great outdoors. As soon as the weather warmed, she could be found sailing Long Island Sound as Roger's beloved First Mate on their boat, The Mignonette. She had a love of knitting, teaching it to others and supplying socks and hats for cancer patients at Lahey Clinic. Phyllis also supplied socks, hats, booties and sweaters for family and friends, always paying close attention to size and colors.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas E. Montminy and his wife Heather of South Deerfield, MA, and Kevin T. Montminy and his wife Carissa of Merrimack, NH; four cherished grandchildren, Lilla Montminy, Eliza Montminy, Tyler Montminy and Owen Montminy; a sister, Linda Kapeckas of Lowell, and several nephews.
Funeral services were held privately. To view a recorded video of her funeral service, please visit her life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to: Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o Development Office, 165 Cambridge Street, Suite 600, Boston, MA 02114. The MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, is honored to be assisting the family. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.