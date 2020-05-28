Polyxene "Pauline" Soukaras
1939 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother, YiaYia, Sister, Aunt

Pauline (Gerakines) Soukaras, formerly a longtime resident of Chelmsford, who resided in Marlborough for the last 20 years, died unexpectedly on May 22, 2020, at Blaire House in Tewksbury, aged 81 years. She was the beloved wife of the late William Nicholas Soukaras.

Born in Lowell on May 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Kyriakos and Lemonyia (Petropolis) Gerakines.

YiaYia was always in attendance at the grandkids sporting events. She rang her cowbell to the distraction of both teams.

"Feisty" and "a force" were words often used to describe her. Michael Jackson was her favorite artist and she listened to him incessantly. She also loved her New England Patriots, going to the beach, traveling, telling tales of growing up in Lowell, and swimming in the Merrimack. More than anything, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a true matriarch who took care of her family and was always there for them. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by two daughters, Venus Soukaras and her life partner Earl Taylor of Chelmsford, and Mary Pascal and her life partner Bill Paynton of Marlborough, MA. Seven grandchildren, Peter Soukaras and his wife Kellie, and Ian Soukaras and his wife Leakna, all of Lowell, Zoie Lucas and her fiancé Eric Marias of Framingham, James Lucas and his husband Kevin of Belmont, Vanessa Pascal and her partner Carissa Cicolini, and Vincent Pascal, all of Marlborough. Five great grandchildren, Nicholas, Athena, Alex, Peter, and Caroline Soukaras. She was the mother of the late Nicholas William Soukaras.

Due to gathering restrictions, Funeral Services were private. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Arrangements in the care of the

MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home,

122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell.

Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.

Please visit Pauline's life tribute page at

www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com




Published in Lowell Sun on May 28, 2020.
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
