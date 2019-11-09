|
|
of Lowell, MA; 80
Pril Ma, age 80 of Lowell, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. Born on December 3, 1938 in Kampong Chhnang, Cambodia as the son of the late YemIm and Leng Ma.
Pril was a former professor and a reserved military officer, who once taught at the Royal University of Fine Arts in Phnom Penh prior to the coup d'état of March 18, 1970. He served in his capacity as Police Military Commissioner of Ta Khmaobetween 1970 – 1971.Given the gift and strength of his language skills, Pril was sent to Taiwan for advanced military training studiesprior to coming to the US on a full year Military Training Program at Fort Gordon, GA in 1974. He remained in the US after the fall of the Republic government of Cambodia in April 17, 1975.
He became a United States citizen in 1990 and worked and retired as Security Officer at the International Monetary Fund. In his free time, Pril enjoyed reading books and the dictionary in both English and French.
Mr. Ma is survived by his loving wife, KimsornNuth, eight children, Pretty Ma and his wife Channyof Saint Jérôme, Canada, Suntheary Ma and her husband SonarithOukin Phnom Penh, Boramy Ma and his wife Nopparat of Lowell, Sopheap Ma and his wife Sunnary of Lowell, Socheat Ma and her husband Navy of Lowell, SopheapPhim and his wife Choutanakserak of Oakland, SophearPhim and her husband Sandab of Mississippi and SamphorsPhimamdher Fiancé PisethSem of Phnom Penh.
Ma
His visiting hours will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex Street, Chelmsford. The Funeral Procession will follow to Glory Temple located at 24 Cambridge Street, Lowell on that Sunday afternoon. Monday at 8:00am, the Funeral Procession will leave Glory Temple to be concluded at Merrimack Crematory Service, 10 Henry Clay Drive, Merrimack, NH. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-4041, Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Pril Ma
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 9, 2019