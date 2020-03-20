Lowell Sun Obituaries
Priscilla A. (Maille) England


1926 - 2020
Priscilla A. (Maille) England Obituary
of Dracut; 93

DRACUT

Priscilla A. (Maille) England, 93, of Dracut passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Coventry, RI. She was born in Dracut, Massachusetts on December 19, 1926 to the late Cuthbert and Rose (Therrien) Maille. She was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Tyngsboro. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at the VA Hospital in Bedford, a local nursing home and for a local surgeon and retired from the former St. Joseph's Hospital after 17 years of service.

Priscilla enjoyed country living and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Maguire (Robert) of West Greenwich, RI, Rose Marie Guertin (Bruce) of Coventry, RI, and son, Donald England of New Hampshire. Grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 15.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Jeanne Kochanek and siblings, Leo, Paul, John, and Emile Maille and Sally Fontaine.

Due to current State Health Department guidelines, Priscilla's wake and burial will be private. Friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at a later date. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2020
