McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Priscilla A. (Cheetham) ParÉ


1934 - 2019
Priscilla A. (Cheetham) ParÉ Obituary
retired Lowell School Teacher

Lowell

Each summer, Priscilla A. (Cheetham) Paré looked forward to the Fourth of July. It was more than just a summer celebration, for decades spent at the summer home on Sebago Lake in Maine. It was her wedding anniversary.

But for the last 18 years, Priscilla celebrated without her husband, Joseph André Paré.

The two have finally been reunited.

Priscilla died early in the morning on July 4, what would have been her 62nd wedding anniversary with Andy. Priscilla, 85, had a brief and sudden illness. She passed in Maine, after spending a week at her beloved lake house.

Born in Lowell on May 13, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Frank A. Cheetham, Sr. and Anna J.(Mullamphy) Cheetham.

Priscilla, a lifelong Lowell resident, leaves her brother, Frank Cheetham of Nashua, New Hampshire; and sister, Judi Blanchette of Dracut; her children, André Paré and his wife Elizabeth of Tewksbury; Lisa Hanson and her husband Kevin of Tewksbury; and Suzanne Paré and James Beauregard of East Hampstead, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Emmaline Paré, Melissa Hanson and Matthew Hanson; as well as cousins, other relatives and longtime friends.

Much of Priscilla's identity centered around her decades as a teacher. She was sharp and strict in the classroom but made a lasting impression. She remained in touch with students decades after teaching them.

PARÉ

Relatives and friends are invited to Priscilla's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM, in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Michael Conference, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, MA 01850. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Priscilla A. (Cheetham) Paré
Published in Lowell Sun on July 8, 2019
