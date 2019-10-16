|
longtime resident of Billerica
Priscilla Alice (Harrington) Sherwood passed away on October 13, 2019, after a long battle….
She was born November 10, 1942 to the late Philip & Francis (Wells) Harrington. Priscilla graduated from Wayland High School in 1962 and the Lowell General Hospital Nursing School in 1964. She had a passion for nursing and retired after 40 years. Priscilla leaves her husband, Donald B Sherwood, Sr., of 55 years; her daughter, Stacey Chapley and her husband Paul Michael of Deerfield, Ma, and her son Donald B Sherwood, Jr., and his wife Sonya of South Hadley, Ma. Priscilla loved watching her grandchildren, Zachariah Chapley, Ensign Caleb Chapley, Joshua Chapley, Gabriel Chapley, Morgan Sherwood and John Sherwood, participate in their activities. She is also survived by a brother Philip Harrington, Jr., of Turners Falls and Sheree Markwarth of Wayland. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth (Beth) Etsell. A longtime resident of Billerica, she was very active in the Billerica Garden Club. Priscilla loved to collect Torquay Pottery and enjoyed travelling. She loved spending time in Pemaquid, Maine and collecting anything that had a light house on it.
Sherwood
A memorial visitation will be held in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica on Saturday, October 19, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, with a prayer service starting at 4:45PM. Relatives and friends invited. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
