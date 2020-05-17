Priscilla C. (Marion) Farley
1944 - 2020
DRACUT

Priscilla C. (Marion) Farley, age 75, a resident of Dracut and a former resident of Lowell, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer. She was the beloved wife of John T. Farley, who she shared an everlasting love with for 62 years, married for 56 years.

Born in Lowell on October 20, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Rudolph M. and Agnes L. (Boissonneault) Marion.

She was educated in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational High School.

For many years she owned and operated P.J.'s Salon and after retirement she worked for the City of Lowell in the Treasurers Department and later for Mahoney's Garden Center in North Chelmsford.

Priscilla was an active parishioner of Saint Rita's Parish and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Le Cercle Jeanne Mance and the Solation Missions.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, a good yard sale and her garden.

In addition to her husband she was survived by daughter Michelle C. Piatelli and her husband Ron of Dracut, son Robert J. Farley and his wife April D. Farley (Baldwin) of Lowell and daughter Patricia A. Farley-Turcotte and her husband Sean Farley-Turcotte; four grandchildren, Alexandra and John Piatelli, Mikayla Farley and Holly Farley-Turcotte. She was also the sister of the late Gerald R. Marion and many nieces and nephews.

FARLEY – Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Priscilla C. (Marion) Farley


Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.
