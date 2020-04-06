|
formerly of Dracut
LOWELL
Priscilla D. Vigeant, 96 years of age. Resided at D'Youville Life & Wellness Community in Lowell, MA since 2015. Formerly of 14 Dallas Drive, Dracut, MA and for over 50 years at 1085 Lakeview Ave, Dracut, MA.
She went to eternal rest of natural causes on April 3, 2020 at D'Youville. Born 8/6/23 in Lowell, MA. She was the daughter of Joseph O. and Alice (Bourassa) Moreau. She was predeceased by her siblings Andrew Moreau of Lowell, Joseph Moreau of Dracut, and Annette Tremblay of Lowell.
She was married to Paul L. Vigeant in 1948 and remained married until Paul's passing 2006. She was educated at St. Louis School in Lowell. She worked in the Lowell textile mills and as a cake decorator until her marriage to Paul after WW2.
Priscilla was blessed with lifelong faith in Jesus Christ and was a communicant at (St. Theresa) St. Marguerite D'Youville in Dracut where she was also a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) teacher for many years.
She was a long time member of the Dracut Historical Society as well the Dracut Arts & Crafts club.
She loved cooking for her large family gatherings, music and dancing from the Big Bands era, as well as vacations and travel with the family. She was also an avid green thumb with flower gardens and household plants.
Priscilla was the beloved mother of ten children with her husband Paul. She is survived by Norman Vigeant of Lowell, Rachel Mellor of Dracut, Raymond Vigeant and his wife Linda of Dracut, Richard Vigeant and his wife Joyce of Dracut, Donald Vigeant of Dracut, Wilfred Vigeant of San Jose, CA, Diane Vigeant of Dracut, Kenneth Vigeant and his wife Stacey of Dracut, Mark Vigeant of Hudson, NH and Brian Vigeant of Salem, NH.
Priscilla also loved her time with her grandchildren Randy Vigeant, Justin Mellor, Jarrid Mellor, Jesse Vigeant, Garret Vigeant, Jayne Feirman and husband Matt, Toni Sousa, Makala Vigeant, Morgan Vigeant, and Matthew Paul Vigeant. Also one great granddaughter Mia Feirman. She was also predeceased by her grandson Mark Tetrault of Dracut.
Priscilla will also be missed by her many friends and relatives in the Dracut and Lowell areas as well as those who have moved away. Many of her friends also predeceased her in her long life. While her memory may have failed her in her later years none of you were forgotten. Thank you to those who made an impact on her life. Thank you to the staff at D'Youville Life & Wellness Community and to her friends there.
Most importantly thank you Lord for the eternal life you grant to your children. "Blessed are the dead, who die in the Lord. From henceforth now, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; for their works follow them." Revelation 14:13
Due to current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be family only and grave side at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2020