Priscilla Harmon
Priscilla Pappaconstantinou Harmon, passed away on December 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. Priscilla was born on August 23, 1940 in Lowell, MA. to the parents of Charles and Helen (Parevoliotes) Pappaconstantinou. She graduated from Salem State College with a Bachelor's degree in early childhood education, and a Master's degree in Education from Leslie College. Priscilla taught kindergarten at Dondaro Elementary School in Portsmouth, NH from 1962 to 2006. She was honored as teacher of the year in 1989 and dedicated her life to providing students with an active and creative learning environment.
Priscilla is survived by her husband of 55 years, Alvin Harmon of Eliot, ME; daughter Kara Riley and husband Greg Riley of Orange, CA; son Ryan Harmon and wife Rebecca Kent Harmon of Eliot ME; grandchildren Jack and Kate Harmon; Daniel, Heather and Brett Riley; and Lailah and Brooke Kent. Priscilla is survived by her sister Cynthia Pappaconstantinou of Hobe Sound, FL, brother Peter Pappaconstantinou of Tewksbury, MA, and sister Rita Pappaconstantinou of Brant Rock, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews. Priscilla is preceded in death by her siblings Vasilios Pappaconstantinou, Eurfroysne Dokos, Agnes Sager, Sotiros Pappaconstantinou, Bessie Shilensky, Patricia Pappaconstantinou, and Stephan Pappaconstantinou.
HARMON - A private interment is planned for spring. Her family would like to thank Beacon Hospice and the caregivers at Durgin Pines for their kindness, compassion, and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Portsmouth School Department. Checks should be mailed to Portsmouth School District., Attn. Steve Bartlett - College Scholarship funds, 1 Junkins Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 22, 2019