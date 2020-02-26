|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother
Sister and Friend
Billerica
Priscilla M. Ellis, Age 78, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 20 while vacationing in Sarasota, FL.
She was born in Wareham, April 28, 1941, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elvira (Pais) Bishop and lived in Falmouth before moving to Billerica in 1963.
Priscilla was employed in sales for many years and retired as a Reginal Sales Trainer for Arrow Electronics in Billerica 13 years ago. She was a member of the Billerica Emblem Club and was active at the Billerica Senior Center and was the former President of the Friends of the Billerica Council on Aging.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Beaudette of Billerica; her sons, Jeffrey Ellis of Billerica and Wayne Ellis and his wife Lynne of Merrimack, NH; her brother, Al Bishop of Falmouth; her grandchildren, Crystal Ellis, Cyndie Ellis, Matthew Beaudette, Nicholas Beaudette, Christopher Beaudette and Joshua Ellis and her great grandchildren, Isabella and Jonah Schuster. She was the former wife of the late Phillip E. Ellis.
Her funeral will be held Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Billerica Council on Aging, P.O. Box 487, Nutting Lake, MA 01865. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2020