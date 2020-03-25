|
Priscilla Roucher
of Rochester, NH, 75
Priscilla passed away unexpectedly at Wentworth Douglas Hospital with her family at her side. She was born June 25, 1944 to the late Albert H. and Alfreda (Bibeault) Roucher.
Priscilla worked at Watt's Fluid Air in Kittery, ME for 35 plus years before retiring where she made many friends that lasted her lifetime.
Priscilla was passionate about two things, her family, who she loved endlessly. She always had hugs, kind words, encouragement and support for all. Next her music, throughout the years she entertained family, friends, and the public with her beautiful voice and talent playing the guitar and accordion.
Priscilla is survived by her Daughter of heart Kimberly Ferland and her husband John "Jack" Ferland of Rochester NH, Sisters Denise Rush of Lowell MA, Diane Fraser and husband Bobby of Lyndonville VT, Aunt Pauline Shapiro and Godchild Natalie Rush of Lowell MA as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Priscilla was predeceased by her sister Cecile St. Peter and brother Albert G. Roucher.
When safe to do so, there will be a celebration of life remembrance in Priscilla's honor.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2020