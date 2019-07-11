|
Quentin Michael Sullivan, 73, of Haverhill passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston, MA with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Anita Johnson Sullivan. Born in Lowell, he was pre-deceased by his parents, Raymond A. and Marguerite P. Sullivan and his brothers Brendan C. and Brian J. Sullivan, as well as his brother in-law Gustave Strain. He graduated cum laude in 1967 from Harvard University with a B.A. in English. For the next two years, he served in the Peace Corps in Thailand. In 1971 he received his Master's in English Literature from Boston College followed by ABD PhD from Michigan State University. He worked as a legislative analyst for the Michigan State House of Representatives before moving back to Massachusetts. Quentin enjoyed a long career as a technical writer and editor for several software firms throughout New England. An avid word-smith, Quentin enjoyed writing limericks and was a daily contributor to Wordnik.com. He enjoyed bicycling, traveling, cooking and baking bread. He was an enthusiastic sports fan of all New England teams. He loved his family and friends dearly and will be sorely missed by all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers Dr. Raymond A. Sullivan and his wife Jeanne of Brewster; Honorable Cornelius P. Sullivan and his wife Kathleen of Winston-Salem N.C.; his sister Ellen Strain of Paris, France; sister-in-law Eileen Sullivan of Lowell; as well as sixteen nieces and nephews whom he affectionately referred to as The Niblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to the wake on Sunday, July 14th from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St. in Haverhill. Funeral services will begin on Monday morning, July 15th in the funeral home at 10:00AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 am at Saint James Church, 185 Winter St. in Haverhill, MA. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com.
