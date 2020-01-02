|
|
Qui P. Nguyen of Lowell
Qui P. Nguyen, of Lowell, died unexpectedly on December 28, 2019, in Lowell, aged 51 years. He was the beloved husband of Loan Nguyen.
Born in Saigon, Vietnam on December 31, 1967, a son of Tran Thi Xe and Nguyen Thien Tai. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Saturday, January 4th from 4 to 8 PM. Procession from the Funeral Home to Edson Cemetery on Tuesday, January 7th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit his Life Tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 2, 2020