Rachel Ann (Biggar) Moran, age 48, a long-time Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers, surrounded by her loving family. During the last year, Rachel bravely fought three illnesses back to back, however, through it all, she never once complained. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, all of whom she cherished. Rachel was born on February 3, 1972 in Lowell, MA, and was a daughter of Rebecca (Emery) Biggar of Chelmsford and the late John W. Biggar. She was the beloved wife of William (Billy) R. Moran with whom she shared 16 years of marriage and her loving daughter, whom she adored, Erinne Moran of Wellesley, MA. Rachel was raised in Chelmsford and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School, Class of 1990. Rachel was well known for her full head of curly, red hair and her big, infectious laugh. She had an amazing sense of humor, and found a reason to laugh every day. She was a perfect soul, spreading her kindness and compassion to all she met. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching movies with Erinne, playing darts (admittedly, not well), being social with friends, and cheering on the New England Patriots with her husband, Billy. She loved animals, especially her cat Bella. In addition to her husband, daughter, and mother, Rachel leaves her sister Lynne Vadas, her husband Keith and their children Megan and Andrew Vadas of Carver, MA, her brother Lee Biggar, his wife Heidi and their children Taylor and Lindsey Biggar of Tyrone, GA, and family friend, who encouraged and supported Rachel throughout her year-long battle, Lisa Davol of So. Dartmouth, MA. Rachel also leaves her sisters Gail Bartlett, her husband Duncan, Maureen Kellett, her husband Byl and Joan Bartlett, all originally of Chelmsford, MA. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, 14 nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends, including Nancy, Janet, and Billy B. She is predeceased by her sister Patricia Swierk and Patricia's husband David as well as her "favorite cousin" Pamela White.
A private graveside service will be held and masks must be worn by all those attending. We encourage those attending to wear pink or purple to the service in honor of Rachel's favorite colors. Memorial donations may be made in Rachel's name to Nevins Farms at MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 So. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org
