of Chelmsford
Rachel Jane Vondal, 94, of Chelmsford, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Born in Greenville, ME on July 29, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John Bagnell and Theo Townsend. She was married to Edward A. Vondal for 45 years until his death in 1993. Rachel graduated as a registered nurse through the WW II Cadet Nursing Program at St. Joseph's Hospital where she then worked for many years; and retired as an industrial nurse at Raytheon in Lowell. She was a member of Central Congregational Church in Chelmsford, where she had many friends. She enjoyed singing throughout her life and sang in church choirs, chorale societies, weddings and more. She also enjoyed writing poetry, talking to people, bird-watching, and especially, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Kenneth Vondal of Westford, MA, Patricia Vondal of Lowell, MA, Deborah Vondal of Athol, MA and Cynthia Franklin and son-in-law Douglas of Wellfleet, MA; grandchildren Abigail Archer (Richard), Jonathan Franklin, Maegan Koelker (Matt), Matthew Karan, and Rachel Karan; great-grandsons Simon and Eli Koelker; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. Contributions can be made to Central Congregational Church, PO Box 339, Chelmsford 01824 or to a charity of your choice
