|
|
Ralph C. Alfaro, Jr. of Lowell MA
Ralph C. Alfaro, Jr., age 67, of Lowell MA passed away on February 11, 2020 at his home. He was a graduate of Northeastern University. Ralph was a passionate reader and student of WWI and WWII. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Louise (Alberti) Alfaro and his brother Andrew. Ralph is survived by his sister Christine Baker, his niece Laurie May and her daughters, his nephew Jeff Baker (all of Rumney, NH) and his aunt Juanita Gilpin of Dracut MA. He is loved and dearly missed. There will be a private Burial at Sea at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020