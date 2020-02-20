Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Alfaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph C. Alfaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph C. Alfaro Obituary
Ralph C. Alfaro, Jr. of Lowell MA

Ralph C. Alfaro, Jr., age 67, of Lowell MA passed away on February 11, 2020 at his home. He was a graduate of Northeastern University. Ralph was a passionate reader and student of WWI and WWII. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Louise (Alberti) Alfaro and his brother Andrew. Ralph is survived by his sister Christine Baker, his niece Laurie May and her daughters, his nephew Jeff Baker (all of Rumney, NH) and his aunt Juanita Gilpin of Dracut MA. He is loved and dearly missed. There will be a private Burial at Sea at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -