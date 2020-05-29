Ralph Dennis Greco, 68, of Newmanstown, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading.
Born in Philadelphia on August 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Ralph and Gloria (Dadonna) Greco. Ralph graduated from Bishop Egan High School, received his Associate's Degree and served in the US Air Force during Vietnam. Ralph was the previous owner of the Deer Lake Inn, Schuylkill County and worked as a manager for various companies. He was a big Philadelphia sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool, trips to South Carolina, and most importantly, loved spending time with family.
Surviving is his Fiancée Jeannine Gauthier of Newmanstown, daughters Christina E. Smoker (Brian) of Lititz, Tara L. Greco (Nathan Gunnells) of Hamburg, grandchildren Summit, Slade and Rivers Smoker, and Jeannine's children Jason Carl and Krystal Carl.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to COVID-19 relief fund First Responders Children's Foundation at 1strcf.org or Disabled American Veterans at dav.org. Condolences and memories can be shared at kreamerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 29 to Jun. 25, 2020.