Ralph Dennis Greco
1951 - 2020
Ralph Dennis Greco, 68, of Newmanstown, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading.
Born in Philadelphia on August 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Ralph and Gloria (Dadonna) Greco. Ralph graduated from Bishop Egan High School, received his Associate's Degree and served in the US Air Force during Vietnam. Ralph was the previous owner of the Deer Lake Inn, Schuylkill County and worked as a manager for various companies. He was a big Philadelphia sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool, trips to South Carolina, and most importantly, loved spending time with family.
Surviving is his Fiancée Jeannine Gauthier of Newmanstown, daughters Christina E. Smoker (Brian) of Lititz, Tara L. Greco (Nathan Gunnells) of Hamburg, grandchildren Summit, Slade and Rivers Smoker, and Jeannine's children Jason Carl and Krystal Carl.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to COVID-19 relief fund First Responders Children's Foundation at 1strcf.org or Disabled American Veterans at dav.org. Condolences and memories can be shared at kreamerfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Dennis was a childhood neighbor whom I haven't seen in over fifty years. Just the other day I was looking at old photos and saw one that included his parents at a party at our home. We were blessed to have lived in a wonderful neighborhood at a time that still brings precious memories.
Kathy Sandy
May 26, 2020
I was shocked and saddened to hear about Dennis's passing. To Tara and Christina, your father will be terribly missed. He was loved by all of us and he will be cherished in our memories. I am so sorry for your loss.
Sharon Nagy
Family
May 25, 2020
We've known each other from the very Beginning. I'm still in a Haze over your passing. Thoughts & Prayers go out to Janene and your Daughters
Leonard Daddona
Family
May 25, 2020
leonard F Daddona
Family
May 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rachel Moskevich
Friend
May 24, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Christina and Tara for your loss.
Love, Aunt Sue
Susan McMullen
Family
May 24, 2020
Jeannine, I am so sorry to have to send this to you... Dennis will always be in your heart. ❤May he Rest In Peace
Bonnie Jo Hudzik
Friend
May 24, 2020
All our sympathy to my sister Jeannine who lost the love of her life, her best friend and to his daughters and grandchildren. Dennis will be forever missed. Louise & Den xx
Louise Bolduc
Family
May 24, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
Friend
May 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
