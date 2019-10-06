|
Ralph G. Lawson, age 79, passed away at his home in Derry, NH on October 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith A. Houghton, who passed away in April of 2000. Born in Lowell, MA on March 2, 1940, he was a son of the late Ralph W. and Loretta (Dyer) Lawson. Following his education, Ralph joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1957 until 1960.
Ralph was a life insurance agent with Metropolitan Life, and later formed Lawson & Associates, a financial planner office. He served as President of the Merrimack Valley Life Underwriters, and also as President of the Business and Estate Planning Council. Ralph was the host and producer of a local tv program in Dracut and Lowell, called "Financial Planning".
For many years, Ralph was the football announcer for Dracut Pop Warner, and was a huge advocate in bringing Dracut High School football to television. He served on the Dracut School Committee from 1988-1991, and was well loved for the work he did in the town. In his free time, Ralph was an avid golfer, and in his retirement was Caddy Master at Indian Ridge Country Club. He later joined Atkinson Resort and Country Club after his move to NH.
Ralph is survived by his four daughters, Kim Kennedy and her husband Michael of Stamford, VT, Lynn Wesson and her husband David of Pelham, NH, Elizabeth Fearon of Wilmington, MA, and Judith Powell and her husband Tim of Nashville, TN; his three sons, Ralph (RJ) Lawson and his wife Esther of Pelham, Michael Lawson and his wife Roberta of Kensington, NH, and Mark Lawson and his wife Renee of Parker, CO; his sixteen grandchildren, Patrick (PK), Ryan, Kayla, David, Steven, Diggy, Hannah, Michael, Katie, Brady, Corey, Jack, Zach, Andy, Molly, and George; his three great-grandchildren, Colby, Parker, and Brock; he also leaves behind his partner Charlene Hughener of Atkinson, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ralph was the brother of the late Richard Lawson and his wife Lilian of Nashua, NH, and Russell Lawson and his wife Mary of Haines City, FL.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Tuesday, October 8th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 9th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to The Epilepsy Foundation, 650 Suffolk St. Unit 405, Lowell, MA 01854. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
