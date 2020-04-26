|
Beloved sister, aunt, grandaunt and friend
Lowell, MA
Ramona J. "Mona" Gendron, 64, of Lowell passed away peacefully Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Raymond P. and the late Mary C. (Meehan) Gendron, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1974.
Mona was a loving sister with endless energy and an appetite for adventure. Mona brought excitement and joy wherever she went. She loved her family, Walter, her dog Tina Marie and her friends at the Lowell Housing Authority.
She is survived by her brother Raymond P. Gendron and his wife Pamela of Tyngsboro; four sisters Catherine A. "Kitty" Duffey and her husband Brian of Chelmsford, Christine M. Raymond and her husband Michael of Livermore, CA, Jacqueline Taylor and her husband David of Nashua, NH and Josephine G. McCarthy and her husband Christopher of Glastonbury, CT; many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and her longtime companion Walter Early of Lowell.
Gendron- In light of the Covid 19 health crisis and federal and state restrictions, a Private Graveside Service was held for her family. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Mona at a later date. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Lowell General Hospital Philanthropy Dept. for the Nurse's Fund, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) – 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020