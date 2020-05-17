February 7, 1954 - May 8, 2020
Groton
Ranier B. Collins of Groton passed away on May 8th, 2020. She was 66.
Ranier was born in Manchester, New Hampshire to Walter and Mabel (Dufour) Tebbetts.
She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Robert L. Collins, Esq. of Groton, her sister, Michelle Collette, and Brother in Law, Stephen Collette, also of Groton, several nieces and nephews, and her closest friend for over four decades, Diane P. Hill of Lunenburg.
A graduate of Northeastern University (BS 1977) and Syracuse University (MS 1983), she served the North Middlesex Regional School District as a Speech and Language Pathologist for the elementary grades.
COLLINS - Ranier B., of Groton. May 8, 2020. Graveside services in Groton Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals at Tufts University, 55 Willard Street, North Grafton, MA 01536 or to Care Dimensions Hospice House at Lincoln, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, Pepperell. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete obituary and online memorial.
View the online memorial for Ranier Collins
Groton
Ranier B. Collins of Groton passed away on May 8th, 2020. She was 66.
Ranier was born in Manchester, New Hampshire to Walter and Mabel (Dufour) Tebbetts.
She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Robert L. Collins, Esq. of Groton, her sister, Michelle Collette, and Brother in Law, Stephen Collette, also of Groton, several nieces and nephews, and her closest friend for over four decades, Diane P. Hill of Lunenburg.
A graduate of Northeastern University (BS 1977) and Syracuse University (MS 1983), she served the North Middlesex Regional School District as a Speech and Language Pathologist for the elementary grades.
COLLINS - Ranier B., of Groton. May 8, 2020. Graveside services in Groton Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals at Tufts University, 55 Willard Street, North Grafton, MA 01536 or to Care Dimensions Hospice House at Lincoln, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, Pepperell. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete obituary and online memorial.
View the online memorial for Ranier Collins
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.