Ray M. Wood

formerly of Billerica, MA; 57



Ray M. Wood 57, of Deltona, FL, formerly of Billerica, MA died unexpectantly after suffering a heart attack, on the evening of March 20th, 2019 in Deltona, FL.



Ray was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on June 17, 1961. He attended school in Billerica, Massachusetts, graduating from Shawsheen Technological Institute. He married Debra Casey on August 16, 1992. After many years working in Corrections, he fondly worked at Goodfella's Pizzeria, making many friends during his 6+ years of employment there. Ray loved to golf, fish, and explore rivers and lakes with his family on his boat. He was a true New Englander, enjoying winter sports. He played football and softball in his younger years and was a huge Red Sox and Patriots fan. He especially enjoyed attending games with his son Josh. As a long term member of the Parrot Heads of Central Florida Ray made many lifelong friendships.



Ray is preceded in death by his mother, Pearl and father, Medley "Bud" Wood. Ray is survived by his Wife Debra Casey-Wood, her Brother Richard, his Son Joshua Casey, his Daughter in-law Kelli Casey, and his Granddaughter Amelia Casey. He also is survived by his Step-mother Beth, and Brother Ron.



A Memorial Gathering will occur on 3/31/19 from 1 to 4pm at Goodfella's Pizzeria, 2955 Enterprise Rd., Debary, Florida to share in memories of Ray.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given



to The in Ray's name at: http://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=13553949&pg=personal&fr_id=3930



The family of Ray wishes to thank all those involved with trying to revive his life at Advent Hospital Fish Memorial including the first responders and paramedics involved. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2019