...Ret. V-P Union Nat'l Bank; CCA; Tewks Lions; Franco Am. Club
TEWKSBURY
Ray died peacefully Feb. 20, at Palm Manor, surrounded by his family. He was a former V-P at Union National Bank, P-P of Tewksbury Lions; P-P of the Franco American Club, member of Club des Citoyens Americains (CCA), and vocalist at several greater Lowell churches. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Joan A. (Lacombe); three children, Kenneth A. Paquin and his wife Pamela (Carey) of Tewksbury, Marc J. Paquin of Arlington, and Donna A. Hamilton and her husband David of Hudson, NH; three grandchildren, Nicole Paquin, Devon Hamilton, and Deanna Hamilton; several nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his sisters, Cecile Gagne, and Lea Paquin.
Arrangements
Visiting hours Monday, Feb. 24, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mass. Lions Eye Research Inc., C/O Dr. James Roth, 43 Stewart Terrace, Belmont, MA 02478, are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2020