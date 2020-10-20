Lowell - Raymond Bernard Belleville, 95, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the D'Youville Manor in Lowell, MA following a brief illness. He was a resident of Pelham, NH for over 50 years. Raymond was happily married to the late Rachel (Bellemare) Belleville for 49 years, and is survived by his son Marc Belleville of Hudson, NH and his partner Dr. Mary Jo Shaffer; daughter Suzanne (Belleville) Fitterman of Groton, MA; daughter Michelle (Belleville) Blake of Hudson, NH and her husband William; and son David Belleville of Pelham, NH and his wife Arlene. Raymond also leaves behind his six grandchildren Alexandra Belleville, Olivia Belleville, Rachel (Fitterman) Gibson, Daniel Fitterman, Nicole Blake, and Cameron Blake.
Born in Lowell, MA in 1925, Raymond was the last surviving member of his family including parents Leo and Maria (Brodeur) Belleville and eight siblings including brothers Paul, Richard, Donald, Willis, and Gerald, and sisters Pauline Houghtaling, Ruth Coomas and Doris Notini. He was educated at St. Louis de France School, Lowell High School, Lowell Textile Institute, and Saint Anselm College. In his early years, Raymond was very active in athletics and scouting, and was Scout Master for Troop 25 in Lowell, MA, and went on to earn his Eagle Scout Badge.
Raymond served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, serving active duty overseas in Saipan, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa as a radio/radar gunner in Marine Rocket Squadron #612. He earned medals for Air Medal, Good Conduct, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific 4/S Pres. Unit Citation 1/S; Navy Unit Citation 1/S; American Theater; and Air Crewman Wings.
After his military service, Raymond opened The Shack ice cream stand in Lowell, MA, and then entered the typographical industry working at The Courier Citizen as a linotype machinist, and went on to become president of the Typographical Union. He was employed as a printer at the Haverhill Gazette and Notini & Sons before retiring in 1995. Raymond was also former president of the St. Patrick's Parish Council in Pelham, NH, and served as a lector for over 20 years. Raymond enjoyed his time with Rachel and his family traveling, gardening, playing cards and hosting large family reunions. He will be greatly missed by his family, and will be remembered for his sense of humor, bravery, and strength.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Raymond's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, October 23rd at 10:00am at St. Kathyrn's Church in Hudson, NH followed by a burial service at Gibson Cemetery in Pelham, NH. Due to COVID-19, there will be no wake or mercy meal following the ceremony. Face masks and social distancing will be required during all services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund are suggested in his memory (P.O. Box 953, Pelham NH, 03076). Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
