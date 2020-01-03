|
Raymond D. Stowell, Sr., 95, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (Powers) Stowell.
Born in Lowell on December 24, 1924, he was a son of the late Frederick and Mary (King) Stowell.
Following High School, Ray served with the United States Navy during World War II, and participated in the D Day Invasion. Commendations included the World War II Victory Medal, American Theatre Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Ribbon, European-African Theatre Ribbon 1 Star and Chief of Staff Commendation.
An avid golfer, Ray started as a caddie at the Long Meadow Golf Club in 1938. As a teenager, he served as the assistant pro, and through the years he qualified for many Lowell City Golf Tournaments. At the time of his passing, Ray was the longest tenured member of the golf course as well as Life Member.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a composing room manager for the Courier Citizen Corp. of Lowell.
For the last several years, Ray was a resident of the Christian Hill neighborhood in the Centralville section of Lowell and was a communicant of St. Michael Church.
He leaves four children, Raymond D. Stowell, Jr. and his wife Sheila, Robert D. Stowell and his wife Connie, Jo-Ann Marie Beauregard and her husband John and Sharon Paula Dillon; two brothers, Robert Stowell and his wife Elsa and Lawrence Stowell and his late wife Eileen; eight grandchildren, Brian Stowell and his wife Monica, Robyn Varga and her husband William, Josh Beauregard and his wife Justine, Zak Beauregard, Brady Watt, Matthew, Devon and Emily Archetti; seven great grandchildren, Morgan, Maeve and Brennan Stowell, Elizabeth and Jarred Varga and Evan and Tyler Beauregard; a son-in-law. Daniel Archetti.
He was predeceased by his daughter Nancy Lynn Archetti, and siblings, Frederick Stowell, Jr., Frances Harrington, John, William and Paul Stowell.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ray's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 8 pm on Friday (TODAY). His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or online at give.bcrf.org For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
