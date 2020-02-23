Lowell Sun Obituaries
Raymond E. Mercier Jr.


1929 - 2020
Raymond E. Mercier Jr. Obituary
North Chelmsford

Raymond E Mercier, Jr., of Sarasota, FL (formerly of North Chelmsford, MA and Lake Winnisquam, NH) passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, FL, following a brief illness. Ray was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn E. (Armstrong) Mercier. Born in Lowell, MA on June 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Raymond E. Mercier, Sr. and Dora (Lizotte) Mercier. Ray attended Lowell public schools and graduated from Lowell High School. He was a Past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus in Lowell. Ray was a Licensed Master Electrician; he worked on many projects, including the construction of the New York World's Fair in the early 1960's. He was a proud member of Local 103 Electricians Union. Prior to his retirement in 1993, Ray was the Chief Electrician for the City of Cambridge, MA. He served in the Navy Reserve during the Korean War. His family was his pride and joy and he loved spending every moment he could with them. He enjoyed spending summers at Hampton Beach and Lake Winnisquam, NH. He also enjoyed skiing in the winter at Groton Hills, where he was a ski instructor. He had an amazing zest for life and always had a corny joke at the ready.

Ray is survived by his daughters; Lynn M. Marcella and her husband Charles, of Chelmsford, MA, Suzanne M. Pitera and her husband Thomas of Sarasota, FL, Roberta M. Abodeely and her husband Steve of Nashua, NH, Lisa M. Lynch and her husband Peter of Haverhill, MA and his daughter-in-law, Maryanne Mercier of Amherst, NH. He was predeceased by his son, Raymond E. Mercier, III. He is survived by eight beautiful grandchildren; Thomas J. Pitera and his wife, Erika, Alison Mercier and her husband Phil Caminiti, Bridget Mercier and her companion Laksman Shapiro, Melinda Abodeely, Benjamin Mercier, Stephen Abodeely, Kristen M. (Pitera) Howard and her husband James and Cameron Lynch. He was overjoyed to meet his two great-grandchildren, Quinn Caminiti Mercier and James Wyatt Howard, IV at his 90th Birthday party this past June. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene Trottier and her husband Roger, his brother, Paul Mercier and his wife Elaine, all of Sarasota, FL, and his Sister-in-Law Margaret McAnespie and Brother-in-Law Jack McAnespie of Lowell, MA. He also had many wonderful nieces and nephews. What an amazing legacy he left behind; his family will miss him tremendously.

Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
