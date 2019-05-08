|
|
longtime resident of Lowell; 85 LOWELL Raymond E. Wahlgren, age 85, a longtime resident of Lowell died Saturday May 4, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Grimard) Wahlgren to whom he was married for 51 wonderful years prior to her death in 2016.
He was born in Lowell on December 27, 1933, and was a son of the late Charles and Gladys Wahlgren. He received his education in Lowell public schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1951.
Ray served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953 until 1957.
He then went on to work for Union Sheet Metal Company Inc. in Lowell fabricating sheet metal, duct work, and installing heating and air conditioning. He eventually went on to become the owner of the business and installed HVAC systems throughout the Merrimack Valley.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles Wahlgren of Methuen and Richard Wahlgren of Port St. Lucie, FL; in-laws Richard and Carole Mireault; and many nieces and nephews, including Erik Mireault and his wife Kathy and Renee Waterhouse and her husband Scott. At his request all services were private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell.
View the online memorial for Raymond E. Wahlgren
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2019