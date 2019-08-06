|
|
Alexandria Police Lieutenant, retired
TEWKSBURY
Raymond F. Hazel, age 63, passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia.
He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1956 to the late Charles E. Hazel and Helen M. (Regan) Hazel. He was the youngest of seven children.
Ray is survived by his devoted wife, Andrea A. Hoard. They were together since 2003 and married in 2010. Ray said that the best thing about Andrea was everything. Her love and commitment to his care and comfort was total and complete.
He has two loving stepdaughters, Amanda Joca Percival and Kathryn Joca Williams, and one grandson DJ Williams.
Ray came to Washington in 1977 as a fingerprint examiner at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In 1979 he joined the Alexandria Police Department. After fifteen years in Patrol, the Identification Bureau, and Vice/Narcotics, he was promoted to Lieutenant and spent the rest of his career in various commands. They included Criminal Investigations, Patrol, Intelligence and Internal Security and finished his career as commander of the Public Information Office when he retired in 2009.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration of Justice from George Mason University.
He was preceded in death by his sister Charlene Patel. He is survived by sister Debbie Hazel Beaulieu and her husband Wayne of Denver, Colorado, his sister Donna M. Damboskey and her husband Richard of Concord, New Hampshire, his brother Charles D. Hazel and his wife Cindy (Fitzgerald) of Omaha, Nebraska, his brother George W. Hazel and wife Sheila (McCrae) of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and his brother John M. Hazel and wife Lynn (Zehnter) of The Villages, Florida. Ray is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved and enjoyed immensely.
In retirement Ray enjoyed traveling around the country sightseeing and paying visits to family and friends, including his sister-in-law Dr. Adrienne Walker Hoard of Jefferson City, Missouri and Chas M. Hoard of Santa Clarita, California.
Ray founded and moderated the Alexandria Police Historical Society Facebook page. He was a member of the Alexandria Retired Police, Fire and Sheriff's Association, The Sons of the Union Veterans of The Civil War and American Mensa.
HAZEL
Raymond F. Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 9th, at Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302 at 11:00am with the family receiving guests at 10:30am.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 6, 2019