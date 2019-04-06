|
of Tyngsboro, MA Raymond Gerard Lambert, 87, of Tyngsboro died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was married to the late Ann Helen Lambert who died in 2012.
Born in Lowell, MA on October 9, 1931 the son of the late Thomas and Hattie Lambert. He attended Westford Public Schools. Raymond retired from Raytheon of S. Lowell and Tewksbury in 1994. Previously worked at Guilmette's Quarry and Fletcher Quarry both of Westford.
He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of Chelmsford.
He was a member of Past Time Club of Lowell. He enjoyed bowling, ballroom dancing, singing, walking, and swimming in the ocean. He also enjoyed making beautiful birdhouses, one of a kind. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Raymond is survived by his son Paul Lambert of New Mexico; three daughters, Gail and her husband, Gary Hartwell of Litchfield, NH, Sandra Lotti of Chelmsford and Diane and her husband, Ronald Reagan of Acton; two sisters, Theresa Valcourt and Rita Borges both of Nashua, NH; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was the father of the late Gary Lambert; father-in-law of the late Mark Lotti and brother of the late Albert, Arthur, Armand, William and Leo Lambert, the late Cecile St. Onge and the late Claire Mainville. There are no visiting hours. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in the Memorial Cemetery, Tyngsboro. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2019