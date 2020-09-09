Hampton Falls
Raymond J. Beaupre, Jr., 69 of Hampton Falls, NH passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020 at High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA. He was the son of the late Raymond and Claire (Brunell) Beaupre.
Raymond was born in Lowell, MA, April 26, 1951. He was raised in Lowell and graduated from Keith Catholic High School. He was employed as a machinist for many years until his retirement. Raymond enjoyed motorcycles, and riding with his friends. He was an outdoor enthusiast that loved camping and fishing. Raymond was an avid reader and would spend hours reading. More than anything, he had a big heart. His quick wit and sense of humor kept his family and friends entertained for hours. He will be dearly missed as a father, grandfather and friend.
Raymond is survived by his son, Joshua M. McMahon and longtime girlfriend, Marylene of Nashua, NH, 2 grandchildren, Hailey and Faith and countless friends including and especially John Bellmore and family of Hampton Falls. He was predeceased by his son Jacob.
Private services are in the care of The Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home 129 Kenoza Ave. Haverhill, MA 01830. For online condolences, please visit Raymond's memorial page at www.GrondinCarnevale.com
