of Dracut, formerly of Lowell
DRACUT
Raymond J. Chenelle, 92, a resident of Dracut and former Lowell resident died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Henriette G. (Berard) (Corbin) Chenelle, to whom he was married for 14 years and the late Geraldine Westmoreland, who died in 2004.
He was born in Lowell on November 6, 1927, and was a son of the late Wilfrid and Cecile (Tanguay) Chenelle. He received his education in Lowell school. At the age of 80, Raymond earned his GED from Lowell High School, and was part of the class of 2008. He considered this one of the greatest accomplishments of his life.
Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II.
Prior to his retirement in 1992, he was employed for many years by GE in Lowell and continued to work there when it became Vulcor. He was also employed for many years as projectionist for several local movie theaters, including the former Rte 3 Cinema and the Lawrence Cinema.
Raymond was a devoted Catholic and a powerful baritone in St. Michael's choir along with his wife Henriette Chenelle for ten years.
He was a union man through and through and was a member of IBEW Local 257 and the Teamsters Warehousemen of Lawrence Local 686, and a member and former business agent and president of the Projectionist Union.
In his free time, Raymond enjoyed watching movies and going on road trips, sometimes with an unknown destination.
In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his two sons, Robert J. Chenelle of Londonderry, NH and Thomas C. Chenelle and his wife JoAnne of Methuen; two sisters, Doris Rancourt and Jeannette Letendre and her husband Armand of Hudson, NH; seven step-children Francine Corbin and Jeffrey Placker of Pelham, NH, Rollande Corbin of East Dummerston, VT, Marie (Corbin) Keane and her husband Steve Keane of Bethel, ME, Carolyn (Corbin) and her husband Steve Notini of Pelham, NH, John Corbin and his wife Louise of Pelham, NH, Jeffrey Corbin and his wife Lorna of Dracut, MA, and Lisa Corbin of Pelham, NH; many step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Donald, Armand, and Rudolphe "Bill" Chenelle.
Raymond's service was private. Burial in Richardson Cemetery in Dracut. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA 01850. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
