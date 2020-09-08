World War II Veteran
Raymond J. Lussier, age 101, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Aurore L. "Zounne" (Boissonneault) Lussier.
Born in Lowell on November 24, 1918, he was a son of the late Adelard and Mémee (Lemire) Lussier.
Ray was a decorated veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Army from 1941 until his honorable discharge in 1945. During his enlistment, Ray was a member of Company C 691st Tank Destroyer Battalion, and fought in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic action in preventing the Germans from overrunning a hill at Bezange La Petite. Ray was also the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, American Defense Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon and the American Theater Campaign Ribbon. He also earned the qualifications of Marksman Rifle and Carbine First Class Gunner.
After returning home from the war, Ray worked in local shoe shops in the Lowell Mills.
He was a longtime parishioner of the former St. Jean Baptiste Church and had volunteered at their Parish bingo for many years. Ray was also a longtime member and past president of the former C.M.A.C.
Ray was a quiet person who enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with family and friends and he always loved vacationing with his wife at Hampton Beach.
He is survived by two sisters in law, Lucille Pappas and her husband George of Lowell and Cecile Corcoran of Nashua, NH; his nieces and nephews, Georgia Desmond and her husband David of Tyngsborough, James Pappas of Lowell, Kenneth Corcoran and his wife Marcie of Chelmsford and Amy Corcoran and her fiancé Ray Mello of Nashua; he is also survived by grandnieces and grandnephews; and a dear friend, Sr. Cecile Cloutier s.c.o.
He was also the brother of the late Antoinette Fauel, Dora Doucette, Lea Guay, Henry J. Lussier and Henry M. Lussier.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at D'Youville Senior Care for the wonderful care provided to Ray.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Committal Service with Military Honors on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion area at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation in his memory to the D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com
