|
|
U.S. Marines, World War II; 97
LOWELL
Raymond J. Ouellette, 97, a resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline L. (Grimard) Ouellette.
Born in Lowell on December 16, 1922, he was a son of the late Joseph and Albina M. (Lizotte) Ouellette.
Ray served with the United States Marines in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He was a Life Member of the VFW, Walker Rogers Post 662, and was a member of the Chelmsford Elks Lodge 2310.
He retired in 1975 from the EN Rogers Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Bedford.
In his spare time, Ray enjoyed duckpin bowling with the former Major League Bowling Association of Lowell.
He was a communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut.
Ray's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of D'Youville Senior Care and Merrimack Valley Hospice for the compassionate care he received while in their care.
He leaves two daughters and their spouses, Janet D. and Philip J. McLain Jr. of Pelham, NH and Therese A. and Rene Perez of Dracut; five grandchildren, Richard Larocque and his significant other Lisa Corcoran of Foxborough, David Larocque of Foxborough, Kimberly Patenaude and her husband Ron of Newburyport, Laurie Suppa and her husband William of Hudson, NH and Ronald Morrissette and his wife Janice of Tyngsboro; 9 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Raymond Larocque, great-grandfather of the late Amanda Larocque, and brother of the late Leo J. Ouellette, Therese Ouellette and Mary Cornellier.
Ouellette
Relatives and friends are invited to Ray's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. His Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM in Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in his name may be made to: , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
View the online memorial for Raymond J. Ouellette
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 3, 2020