Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Polish Church
340 High St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Paczkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Paczkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Paczkowski Obituary
…former Tewksbury Attorney; 84

TEWKSBURY – Ray died Dec. 12, at age 84, peacefully at his home. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 26 years of Elizabeth (Byzdra) Paczkowski. Son of the late Frank and Helen (Zyskowska) Paczkowski. Father of Carolyn Anne Grant and her husband Kenneth of Beverly, MA, Annemarie Carlysle and her husband Benjamin of Maynard, MA, Willaim F. Paczkowski of Queens, NY, and Raymond J. Paczkowski Jr. of Vermont; grandfather of five.

Memorial Mass

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High St., Lowell, on Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, 31 Milk St., Unit 810, Boston, MA 02109 are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Raymond J. Paczkowski
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -