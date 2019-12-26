|
|
…former Tewksbury Attorney; 84
TEWKSBURY – Ray died Dec. 12, at age 84, peacefully at his home. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 26 years of Elizabeth (Byzdra) Paczkowski. Son of the late Frank and Helen (Zyskowska) Paczkowski. Father of Carolyn Anne Grant and her husband Kenneth of Beverly, MA, Annemarie Carlysle and her husband Benjamin of Maynard, MA, Willaim F. Paczkowski of Queens, NY, and Raymond J. Paczkowski Jr. of Vermont; grandfather of five.
Memorial Mass
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High St., Lowell, on Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, 31 Milk St., Unit 810, Boston, MA 02109 are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Raymond J. Paczkowski
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 26, 2019