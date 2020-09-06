LOWELL - Raymond John Sullivan, age 94, a life long resident of Lowell died on his birthday Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Courville at Nashua. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian R. (Kelley) Sullivan, who died in 2007.
He was born in Lowell on September 3, 1926, and was a son of the late James J. and Ellen A. (Sullivan) Sullivan both who immigrated from Ireland. One of five children,he was born and raised on a small farm in South Lowell. Even though they didn't have a lot they always had enough to bring eggs, vegetables and fruits to other families during the depression and war. He was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School. He met Lillian Kelley the love of his life in 9th grade art class. They were married in 1951 and had 8 children.
Raymond served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He served on the USS Gearing DD-710. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Vocation Education and a Masters of Science in Administration/Vocational Education, both from Fitchburg State College.
Prior to his retirement, Raymond was the Director of Vocational Education for the Greater Lowell Regional Vocational High School in Tyngsboro. He gave 38 years of tireless effort to the Lowell trade school and Greater Lowell Vocational School with constant and endless concern for the students.
Along with his wife, he was the proprietor of The Old Salt Guest House and Cottages on J Street at Hampton Beach for many years. He and his wife enjoyed buying and selling antiques, working on antique cars and hosting family parties.
He was a longtime, active communicant of St. Michael Church in Lowell and was a member of the church's Holy Name Society and the St. Vincent de Paul Society, of which he was the treasurer for many years and was awarded the service medallion for his 40 plus years of service.
Raymond was also a member of the Greater Lowell Home Builders Association, having built many homes in the greater Lowell area, the American Vocational Association, the Retired Massachusetts Teacher's Association, and the Retired State, County, and Municipal Employees.
When his wife developed Alzheimer's disease, he retired to care for her. Once she required nursing home care . he visited her every day to feed her lunch for 11 years. Even though she couldn't communicate with him she always lit up and smiled when he visited. Lillian passed away in 2007. Six months later he lost his son Mark, and in 2018 his grandson David. Throughout all the hardships of his life he was always thankful . He never complained about anything and would always say how fortunate he has been, just calling life's hardships "bumps in the road".
Raymond is survived by four sons, Raymond G. and his wife Jane of Dunstable MA, Robert J. and his wife Anne of Nashua NH, David G. and his wife Diane of Hollis NH and Michael K. and his wife Christine of Temple NH; three daughters, Deborah A. McDougall and her husband Frank of Quechee VT, Dr. Donna M. Sullivan of Huntington WV, and Katherine J. Lyons and her husband Jesse of Lebanon NH. Fifteen grandchildren, Robert McDougall, Peter McDougall and his wife Jill, Michael McDougall and his wife Emily, Stephen "Bo" McDougall and his wife Katie, Megan Sullivan, Gabrielle Sullivan, Wendi Sullivan, Amy Lyons and her companion Michael Kipp, Bridget Sullivan, James Sullivan, Sean Sullivan, Lillian Sullivan and Tyler Sullivan. Eight great grandchildren and one to be born this week; a brother, D. Harold Sullivan and his wife Eileen of Andover; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Mark S. Sullivan, his husband, the late Michael O'Connor, died in 2003. The grandfather of the late David Lyons, and the brother of the late Donald M. Sullivan, James J. Sullivan, and Sr. Therese Marie Sullivan, SSMN.
SULLIVAN - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Raymond's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be private, but can be viewed remotely on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 at the following link:https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/20877154. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Michael Church Conference, 12 Sixth St., Lowell, MA 01850. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
. View the online memorial for Raymond J. Sullivan