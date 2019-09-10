|
Raymond Jean Laferriere
formerly of Lowell, MA; 72
WATERFORD - Raymond Jean Laferriere, 72, of Waterford passed away September 1, 2019 at the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.
He was bom December 10,1946 in Lowell, Mass., the son of the late Ludovic and Lillian (Marquis) Laferriere. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Raymond was employed 34 years as a machinist at Electric Boat, retiring in 2009. He was active in the community as Post Commander of VFW 6573 in Waterford.
Ray is survived by his wife, Della Schimmel; his children, Ronald Laferriere, Laurie Tevepaugh, Marc Laferriere, stepsons Ronald Bence and Michael Galipeau, stepdaughter Jeannine Ladue, a brother, Donald Laferriere, 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His brother Paul predeceased him.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, from
5-7pm at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic, CT. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Sept 12, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.
Donations may be made to the Waterford VFW Post 6573.
Online condolences may be shared with Ray's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 10, 2019