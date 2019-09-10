Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Laferriere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Jean Laferriere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Jean Laferriere
formerly of Lowell, MA; 72

WATERFORD - Raymond Jean Laferriere, 72, of Waterford passed away September 1, 2019 at the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

He was bom December 10,1946 in Lowell, Mass., the son of the late Ludovic and Lillian (Marquis) Laferriere. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Raymond was employed 34 years as a machinist at Electric Boat, retiring in 2009. He was active in the community as Post Commander of VFW 6573 in Waterford.

Ray is survived by his wife, Della Schimmel; his children, Ronald Laferriere, Laurie Tevepaugh, Marc Laferriere, stepsons Ronald Bence and Michael Galipeau, stepdaughter Jeannine Ladue, a brother, Donald Laferriere, 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His brother Paul predeceased him.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, from

5-7pm at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic, CT. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Sept 12, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.

Donations may be made to the Waterford VFW Post 6573.

Online condolences may be shared with Ray's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now