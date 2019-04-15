|
lifelong resident of Lowell LOWELL Raymond Joseph Jutras, 82, a former Lowell boxer and lifelong resident of Lowell, died unexpectedly on April, 12, 2019 at his home in the Back Central Neighborhood where he resided for many years. For 55 years, he was the beloved husband of Christine (Hansen) Jutras.
He was born in Lowell, March 24, 1937, son of the late Armand and Alice (Savard) Jutras.
Ray was one of the most feared boxers of his time: he won the Silver Mittens, and several greater Lowell open titles, as well as the New England Golden Gloves and the National Golden Gloves titles in the early 60's. He also apprenticed as a horse racing jockey.
He retired from UMass Lowell as a maintenance technician for over 22 years and enjoyed spending time and bowling with his family.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Paul Jutras and his wife Nancy Gagnon Jutras; a daughter, Caroline Jutras, all of Dracut; 13 grandchildren, Michael McCoy and his wife Theano of Switzerland, Nicolas McCoy of Greece, Mathew and Erica Labonte of Hudson, NH, Heather Roberge and her husband Christopher of Haverhill, Anthony Drolet and his wife Angelica of Chelmsford, Christine (Jayroe) Gagnon and Priscilla Drolet, both of Dracut, Amanda Jutras of Hudson, NH, Jessica Drolet and Marc Drolet, both of Dracut, Sara Jutras of Nashua, Darlene Drolet of Lowell, and Lindsey Biron of Dracut; also 29 Great-Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Bruce Jutras (1997) and the brother of the late Donald Jutras, Robert Jutras, Lorraine Leduc, and Doris Areseneault; his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cecile & Richard Marion, and Pauline & Leonard Leedberg. Visitation will be Weds. April 17, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Funeral Thursday Morning with a prayer service in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mickey Ward foundation 79 Viola Street, Lowell, MA. Please see Online Memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2019