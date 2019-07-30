|
Raymond Joseph LeClair Jr.
Raymond Joseph LeClair Jr., 72, passed away suddenly in his sleep at the Soldier's Home in Chelsea, MA. Ray had been a redisent as well as an employee of the Soldier's Home since 2010.
He was born in Lowell and raised in North Chelmsford, MA. Ray served in the Army of the Vietnam War 1967 - 1969. He worked as a drywall finisher most of his adult life. Ray loved to fish and looked forward to night bowling at North Chelmsford lanes.
He will be dearly missed by work and family in Chelsea.
Ray was predeceased in death by parents Mary A. LeClair and Raymond Joseph LeClair Sr., as well as the love of his life Beverly Higson and Beverly's daughter Kristine McNeil. He is survived by his brother Kenneth LeClair, sister Linda Strand (John), nieces Kimberly Jessica and Emily LeClair and nephews Chad and Reid Strand. Ray also survived by Beverly's children Kimberlee, Marson John and James Higson.
A memorail service was held at Soldiers' Home and a celebration of life will be held Sunday Sugust 11th at Post 313 American League North Chelmsford, MA 1-4pm.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 30, 2019