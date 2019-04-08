Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Raymond Joseph MacQueen Sr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond JosephMacQueen Sr.
of Litchfield, NH

Raymond Joseph MacQueen, Sr. of Litchfield, NH, 90 years old, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 5, 2019, at The Inn at Fairview in Hudson, NH.

Born on February 4, 1929 in Lowell, MA, son of the late Hugh & Mary (Carty) McQueen and loving husband of the late Helen (Reynolds) MacQueen whom he married in 1950.

Ray had many interests ranging from foreign languages, history, Karate, painting, hypnosis and travel. He had a thirst for knowledge and his nose was always in a book. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

His love of the sea never faded.

He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his eight children: Kathleen Johnson of Litchfield, NH; Patricia MacQueen of Milford NH; Raymond MacQueen, Jr. and his wife Susan of New Port Richey, FL; Joanne Zalusky and her husband Dennis of Geneva, Illinois; Joyce Desharnais of Nashua, NH; Lisa Dionne and her husband Robert of Litchfield, NH; David MacQueen and his wife Kathleen of Litchfield, NH; and Daniel MacQueen of Merrimack, NH.

Nine Grandchildren: Eric Scott Johnson, Jr., Jeremy Johnson and his wife Nichole, Pamela Emery, John Desharnais and his wife Alesha, Robert Dionne and his fiancé Erika Giacchino, Shelby Perron and her husband Michael, Lindsey MacQueen, Dayna MacQueen, and Peter MacQueen.

Six Great-Grandchildren: Jordyn, Lauryn and Braedyn Johnson, Holly Adelina Emery, Matthew and Katelyn Desharnais.

Also survived by his in-laws, nieces and nephews and his companion, Helen Hagopian of Merrimack, NH.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen in 2001, granddaughters Holly Anne Emery and Kaylie Ann MacQueen, his brother, Hugh McQueen, daughter-in-law Patti-Ann (Lorman) MacQueen and son-in-law Marc Desharnais.

MACQUEEN - Family and friends may call on Wednesday, April 10th, from 4-8PM, at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will take place on Thursday, at 10AM, in the funeral home, followed by his burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Hudson, NH. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to: The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation,110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. 1-800-ALZINFO (259-4636) www.alzinfo.org To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2019
