Raymond Joseph MacQueen, Sr. of Litchfield, NH
Of Litchfield, NH, Raymond Joseph MacQueen, Sr., 90 years old. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, April 10th, from 4-8PM, at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will take place on Thursday, at 10AM, in the funeral home, followed by his burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Hudson, NH. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to: The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation,110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. 1-800-ALZINFO (259-4636) www.alzinfo.org To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2019