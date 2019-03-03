Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Raymond L. Vezina

Raymond L. Vezina Obituary
Raymond L. Vezina
of Dracut

Raymond L. Vezina, of Dracut, age 69, passed away on March 1, 2019.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Archie and Mary (Witts) Vezina.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for many years by the GE and Ametek, Wilmington, MA.

Brother of Ann Hodge and her husband Raymond, Marybeth Corcoran and her husband Steve, and the late William Vezina and his wife Janet.

VEZINA - At the request of the family, services will be held privately. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to MSPCA-Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.

ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
