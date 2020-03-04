|
|
of Dracut; 83
DRACUT, MA
Raymond Mitchell, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Langan) Mitchell. They recently celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary.
Raymond was born in Lowell, on August 13, 1936, a son of the late Ella (Hood) and William Mitchell. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1954.
Ray dedicated 44 years to Prince Macaroni as a Warehouse Supervisor. He remained with the landmark company until its closure in 1997. In his retirement years, Ray remained active in his son's contracting company, often sneaking away to savor his lunchtime creme puff from Mike's pastry.
In his free time, Ray enjoyed rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots. He also loved to travel in the United States and abroad, deeming Paris as the most beautiful city in the world. In addition, he was a history buff, and especially loved the details and battles of World War II. Ray took great pride in his yard, meticulously maintaining his trees and flowers. His greatest joy was spending time at home with his family, which grew larger as the years went by. He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife Shirley, Raymond is survived and will be deeply missed by his six children: Raymond Mitchell and his companion Deb of Florida; Debbie and her husband Bob Powell also of Florida; Karen MacAulay of Watertown; Heidi Mitchell of Haverhill and her long time partner, Dan Loureiro who passed away in 2019; Greg Mitchell and his long time partner Renee Gaucher of Dracut; and Gretchen Greene and her long time partner, Larry Griffiths of Pennsylvania. There are 17 grandchildren: Jason Mitchell, Ryan Mitchell, Jessica Hoffman, Brielle Walsh, BJ Browne, Nicholas Browne, Austin Powell, Michell Powell, Olivia Powell, Hallie MacAulay, Meggie MacAulay, Kelsey Mitchell, Kayla Mitchell, Kent Mitchell, Sophie Greene, Lilly Greene, Chloe Greene. Additionally, there are 12 great-grandchildren: Harlan Mitchell, Hunter Mitchell, Declan Mitchell, Laurel Mitchell, Rohman Mitchell, Ethan Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, Ayla Mitchell, Keira Hoffman, Marky Rossetti, Mason Berube, and Brady Raymond Rossetti.
Ray was the father of the late Cheri Browne, who passed in 2011, and great-grandfather of the late Teagan Hoffman, who passed in 2007. He was also predeceased by his siblings: "Sonny" Mitchell, Marion Stanley, "Snookie" Preston, Patti O'Neil, and Bobby Mitchell.
Mitchell
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on THURSDAY, March 5th, from 2-5 p.m. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Raymond Mitchell
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2020