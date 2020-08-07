1/1
Raymond Morris Christian Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Morris Christian Jr., 73 of Lowell, MA passed away on 7/28/20 of natural causes at a nursing home in Lowell.

He was the son of Raymond Christian Sr. and Jeanne Christian (Veillette).

He graduated from Lowell Trade School. He was married for 53 years to Therese Christian.

He belonged to the Dracut Sportsman's Club, and enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Reading.

Predeceased by: Raymond Christian Sr. (Father) & Jeanne Christian (Mother)

Survivors: In addition to his wife Therese Christian are his three sons Raymond Christian III of Lowell, Ma., Michael Christian of Lowell, Ma. and Richard Christian of Derry, N.H. Granddaughter Emily-Anne Jeanne Christian of Manchester, N.H. and four great grandchildren Camdyn James, Eli, Isabella, and Jordan of Manchester, N.H. Siblings: Brothers: Ronald Christian of Tyngsboro, Ma. - Roger Christian of Nashua, N.H. – Paul Christian of Lowell, Ma. Sister: Gloria Getchellof Loudon, N.H. In addition to family … Best Friend Bill Hoey of Nashua, N.H.

Services: No Calling Hours



View the online memorial for Raymond Morris Christian, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved