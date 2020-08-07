Raymond Morris Christian Jr., 73 of Lowell, MA passed away on 7/28/20 of natural causes at a nursing home in Lowell.He was the son of Raymond Christian Sr. and Jeanne Christian (Veillette).He graduated from Lowell Trade School. He was married for 53 years to Therese Christian.He belonged to the Dracut Sportsman's Club, and enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Reading.Predeceased by: Raymond Christian Sr. (Father) & Jeanne Christian (Mother)Survivors: In addition to his wife Therese Christian are his three sons Raymond Christian III of Lowell, Ma., Michael Christian of Lowell, Ma. and Richard Christian of Derry, N.H. Granddaughter Emily-Anne Jeanne Christian of Manchester, N.H. and four great grandchildren Camdyn James, Eli, Isabella, and Jordan of Manchester, N.H. Siblings: Brothers: Ronald Christian of Tyngsboro, Ma. - Roger Christian of Nashua, N.H. – Paul Christian of Lowell, Ma. Sister: Gloria Getchellof Loudon, N.H. In addition to family … Best Friend Bill Hoey of Nashua, N.H.Services: No Calling Hours