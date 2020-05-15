Lifelong Resident of Pawtucketville, 94
Lowell
Raymond O. Saucier, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lowell after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Agnes (Garland) (Sheehan) Saucier.
He was born in Lowell, on November 2, 1925, a son of the late Onesime and Flora (Maille) Saucier. Raymond was a lifelong resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a press helper at Courier Citizen where he worked for 21 years. Raymond enjoyed taking walks, trips to the beach and traveling to Maryland. Above all, he loved family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his step-son, Thomas Sheehan and his wife, Kay of Plymouth; a step-daughter, Catherine Purtell of Tewksbury; a brother, Arthur Saucier of Lowell; a sister, Mrs. Laurette Moore of Lowell; a son-in-law, Cyril LaFountain of Tyngsborough; also 16 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the step-father of the late Mary LaFountain and Jacqueline Blake, brother of the late Roland, George, Paul, Alfred, Gerard, Robert, Henry and Roger Saucier, Jeanne Benevento, Claire Dubois and Rita Villandry.
Arrangements
Due to the current gathering restrictions, Funeral Services for Raymond were held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Arrangements are in the care of the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Raymond and to view his Graveside Ceremony, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 15, 2020.