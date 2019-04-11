|
|
Raymond Patrick McGowan Sr.
of Chelmsford; 61
CHELMSFORD - Raymond Patrick McGowan Sr., 61, of Chelmsford passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 8th under the care of The Veterans Hospital. Born April 20, 1957 in Framingham to the (late) Robert E. McGowan Sr. and Evelyn L. (Valliere) Donovan.
A graduate of Chelmsford High School class of 1975, Raymond developed his life's passion for ice hockey within those walls. Following graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served as a military police officer at Fort Bragg, N.C. It was here, that he established his cherished friendships with his fellow companions at Airborne Division 118th. Following his service, Raymond spent time in the automotive industry until he was stricken ill. The position he was most proud of besides being a father was that of being called "Bad" Grandpa. He excelled like no other; teaching his grandchildren the art of pure laughter and fun.
He is survived by his loving children: Stephanie Thompson and her husband John of Londonderry, N.H., Raymond Patrick McGowan Jr. of Chelmsford and Kaitlin McGowan of Chelmsford and their mothers: Robyn McGowan and Janice Bourque, his grandchildren: Blake and Sayde Thompson of Londonderry, N.H., his sister Sharon McSweeney and her husband Jay of Chelmsford and his niece and nephews: Joe, Michael and Kara McSweeney. He also leaves behind Kyle Sutton and Connor Sousa. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert E. McGowan Jr.
MCGOWAN - Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Saturday, April 13th at 9:00 A.M. from the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at Natick Common followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St Patrick Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday, April 12th from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. For directions, or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 11, 2019