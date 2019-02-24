Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Perron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Perron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Perron Obituary
Raymond Perron
1934 - 2019

Born In Lowell, Mass USA, but living in In Sainte-Thérèse, passed away February 20, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Mr Raymond Perron, beloved husband of Mrs Thérèse Bertrand.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Linda (Jean-François Roussel), Marc, Michel and Patricia (Benoît Corriveau), his grandchildren Alexandre, Shany, Gabriel, Guillaume, Sandrine and Victor, as well as several other parents and friends.

The family will receive condolences to: Goyer Funeral Complex Ltd., 105 boul. Desjardins East, Sainte-Thérèse, (450) 473-5934 Saturday, March 16 from 10am to 12pm and from 13:30 to 16h. A tribute will be given to him the same day in the chapel of the complex at 16h.

Your marks of sympathy can result in donations to the House of Palliative Care of Laval.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.