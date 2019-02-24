|
|
Raymond Perron
1934 - 2019
Born In Lowell, Mass USA, but living in In Sainte-Thérèse, passed away February 20, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Mr Raymond Perron, beloved husband of Mrs Thérèse Bertrand.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Linda (Jean-François Roussel), Marc, Michel and Patricia (Benoît Corriveau), his grandchildren Alexandre, Shany, Gabriel, Guillaume, Sandrine and Victor, as well as several other parents and friends.
The family will receive condolences to: Goyer Funeral Complex Ltd., 105 boul. Desjardins East, Sainte-Thérèse, (450) 473-5934 Saturday, March 16 from 10am to 12pm and from 13:30 to 16h. A tribute will be given to him the same day in the chapel of the complex at 16h.
Your marks of sympathy can result in donations to the House of Palliative Care of Laval.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019