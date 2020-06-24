devoted husband, father,
and grandfather
PELHAM, NH - Raymond R. "Dick" Bedard, 87, of Pelham, NH, a Navy veteran, died at home on Sunday June 21, 2020 after bravely battling cancer with his loving family by his side.
He was the beloved husband for over 61 years to Eva O. (Hamelin) Bedard, who he met at work and married in 1959, and who survives him.
Born January 10, 1933 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a son of the late Theodore and the late Jeanne (Lemay) Bedard, 'Dick' was one of six boys. He attended Central Catholic High School and later joined the U. S. Navy and then Merrimack College.
Dick proudly served from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War and worked as a radio man on the USS Cassin Young.
Following the Navy, Dick worked at Raytheon Corporation in Lowell and Bedford, Mass. He spent 36 years at the company, working as foreman and eventually as a production supervisor.
Known among friends and family as 'Dick,' he was well loved for his easy-going personality, unrelenting optimism, and humor.
Dick was a member of the Pelham American Legion Post 100 and the USS Cassin Young Alumni
He treasured his family, watching his grandsons sporting events, gardening and Friday night poker games.
Dick is survived by his wife, Eva of Pelham, NH; son Stephen Bedard of Weare, NH; a daughter, Elaine (Bedard) Screnci and her husband David J. of Salem, NH,; his grandsons David Jr. and John Screnci; and many nieces and nephws.
He was the brother of the late Paul, Henry, Maurice, Norman and Robert Bedard and his late brother-in-law Raymond Hamelin, Jr..
Bedard
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Funeral Mass that will be celebrated Friday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 12 Main St., in Pelham at 10 o'clock. Burial will be private. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Dr., Atkinson, NH, 03811. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM –(603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Raymond R. "Dick" Bedard
and grandfather
PELHAM, NH - Raymond R. "Dick" Bedard, 87, of Pelham, NH, a Navy veteran, died at home on Sunday June 21, 2020 after bravely battling cancer with his loving family by his side.
He was the beloved husband for over 61 years to Eva O. (Hamelin) Bedard, who he met at work and married in 1959, and who survives him.
Born January 10, 1933 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a son of the late Theodore and the late Jeanne (Lemay) Bedard, 'Dick' was one of six boys. He attended Central Catholic High School and later joined the U. S. Navy and then Merrimack College.
Dick proudly served from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War and worked as a radio man on the USS Cassin Young.
Following the Navy, Dick worked at Raytheon Corporation in Lowell and Bedford, Mass. He spent 36 years at the company, working as foreman and eventually as a production supervisor.
Known among friends and family as 'Dick,' he was well loved for his easy-going personality, unrelenting optimism, and humor.
Dick was a member of the Pelham American Legion Post 100 and the USS Cassin Young Alumni
He treasured his family, watching his grandsons sporting events, gardening and Friday night poker games.
Dick is survived by his wife, Eva of Pelham, NH; son Stephen Bedard of Weare, NH; a daughter, Elaine (Bedard) Screnci and her husband David J. of Salem, NH,; his grandsons David Jr. and John Screnci; and many nieces and nephws.
He was the brother of the late Paul, Henry, Maurice, Norman and Robert Bedard and his late brother-in-law Raymond Hamelin, Jr..
Bedard
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Funeral Mass that will be celebrated Friday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 12 Main St., in Pelham at 10 o'clock. Burial will be private. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Dr., Atkinson, NH, 03811. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM –(603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Raymond R. "Dick" Bedard
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.